In Business – March 8th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Liam Flaherty of the Business Insurance Reform Group; and Paul O’Connor on Garvey’s Listowel being named Best Large SuperValu Store at the SuperValu National Conference. She also heard from some of the speakers at the Cantillon Conference in Tralee – President of Ibec, Edel Creely; CEO of Tralee-based business ViClarity, Ogie Sheehy, and founder of another Tralee-based company, Finukan Labs – Anthony Griffin.