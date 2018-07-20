This week Mary Mullins spoke to Tracey Donnery of Skillnet Ireland about the Women ReBOOT programme.
Paul Ruane, MD of Midpoint Creative spoke about the new Tralee branding, which he developed.
Sarah McGurrin of Orca Financial talked about the financial implications of separation and divorce.
Plus, Minister of State Seán Kyne spoke about a new website for the Atlantic Economic Corridor.
In Business – July 19th, 2018
