Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and director of the Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute, Florence, gave her analysis to Jerry.
Gardaí and Kerry County Council launch operation to catch abusers of disabled driver permits
Gardaí and Kerry County Council have launched an operation to catch abusers of disabled driver permits. As part of Operation Enable, out-of-uniform Gardaí and Kerry...
Nine people from Kerry graduate from Templemore Garda College
Nine people from Kerry graduated from Templemore Garda College today. Over 200 graduates will now move into the next phase of their training as probationer...
Swimmers taking to icy waters in Fenit in aid of Special Olympics
Swimmers will be taking to the icy waters of Fenit tomorrow morning in aid of the Special Olympics. Tralee man Brendan O'Connell, who's the holder...
Agriview – December 7th, 2017
Aisling O'Brien discusses predictions for farmers' incomes in 2018, prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke, a Kerry tractor will be getting a...
In Business – December 7th, 2017
This week Mary Mullins spoke with some of the winners of the Kerry IBYE competition; a new event management degree at IT Tralee; Paul...
Brexit Breakthrough – December 8th, 2017
