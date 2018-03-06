Alleged Sexual Exploitation of Children in West Limerick – March 6th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday, eleven people were arrested in Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary as part of an investigation into the alleged exploitation of children in West Limerick. Gillian Devlin, head of news at Limerick’s Live 95FM, spoke to Treasa Murphy while local councillor, Jerome Scanlan, spoke to Jerry.

