Agritime – November 9th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

We hear from the Future of Agriculture in Kerry event, which took place in Tralee on Tuesday night. We’ have ploughing results from Ballyheigue; news about the ICMSA’s upcoming AGM in Kerry; innovation at Dairymaster; the IFA’s Tomás Burke will have marts and factories’ prices, and advice on tillage farming from Ciarán College of Teagasc.

