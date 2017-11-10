We hear from the Future of Agriculture in Kerry event, which took place in Tralee on Tuesday night. We’ have ploughing results from Ballyheigue; news about the ICMSA’s upcoming AGM in Kerry; innovation at Dairymaster; the IFA’s Tomás Burke will have marts and factories’ prices, and advice on tillage farming from Ciarán College of Teagasc.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Green light given for Listowel Bypass
An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the N69 Listowel Bypass. It's to comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town,...
Kerry financial adviser welcomes addition of 6,000 customers to tracker compensation scheme
A Kerry financial adviser is welcoming the news that an additional 6,000 Bank of Ireland customers will be included in the tracker mortgage compensation...
New educational opportunities announced for CE scheme participants in Kerry
Participants on Community Employment schemes in Kerry will now have the opportunity to study for a qualification while they work. The Department of Employment Affairs...
Agritime – November 9th, 2017
We hear from the Future of Agriculture in Kerry event, which took place in Tralee on Tuesday night. We’ have ploughing results from Ballyheigue;...
Claims That the New Alcohol Bill will be the Ruination of Small Shops –...
That’s the claim being made by the retail sector and echoed by some politicians. The bill’s proposals include minimum pricing and advertising restrictions. The...
Halligan in Hot Water over Interview Question to Woman – November 9th, 2017
The junior minister for employment, John Halligan, has apologised after he was fined €7,500 for a breach of anti-discrimination laws. At a job interview,...