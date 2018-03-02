Aisling O’Brien has expert tips on coping with the cold snap on your farm, she meets a Nuffield scholar from Kerry aiming to make agriculture an attractive career to the next generation and prices from marts and factories.
[Live Updates] RED WEATHER ALERT: Kerry
Live updates in relation to the Red Weather Alert issued by Met Éireann for Kerry. If you need to add something to the list please...
Kerry Local Coordination Group appeals to public not to travel for rest of today
The Kerry Local Coordination Group is appealing to members of the public not to travel for the rest of today. A Status Red weather warning...
Three units of fire service tended to Tralee house fire
Three units of the Kerry Fire Services attended the scene of a house fire in Fountain Court, Tralee yesterday. It's understood a number of houses...
In Business – March 1st, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Timmy Lyne of Premium Vintage; Dr Gerry Gallagher of IT Tralee talked about governance ahead of an upcoming...
Agritime – March 1st, 2018
Aisling O'Brien has expert tips on coping with the cold snap on your farm, she meets a Nuffield scholar from Kerry aiming to make agriculture...
Overcoming stress
Dr Marilyn Glenville is given a talk on overcoming stress next week. Deirdre spoke to her on todays show.