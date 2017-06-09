Agritime – June 8th, 2017

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Agritime, Aisling O’Brien discusses a proposal to limit CAP payments to €60,000, she also meets a Kerry horse and his proud owner who will compete at this year’s RDS Dublin Horse Show, there will also be prices from marts and factories and spraying, cattle minerals and more are covered in the weekly farm advice slot.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR