14 Year Old Whose Bag Weighs 2 Stone, 10 Pounds and 4 Ounces – November 14th, 2017

Over €1 million to be spent next year on closed North Kerry Landfill
Over €1 million is to be spent next year on the North Kerry Landfill, which closed over three years ago. The details were revealed in...
Man transferred to hospital in Dublin following Kilflynn crash
The Abbeydorney to Kilflynn road remains closed this lunchtime following a serious crash last evening. Two men, who were travelling in a car which crashed...
Kerry Group offers milk price increase to resolve supplier dispute
Kerry Group has offered a milk price increase to resolve a supplier dispute. They have tabled an offer worth 1.75 cent per litre to suppliers on...
A listener weighed her daughter’s school bag this morning and told Treasa Murphy what the weighing scale revealed. Her contribution sparked a major debate. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_13_heavy.mp3
My Ancestors Leading Me Home – November 14th, 2017
Diane McFarlane from Melbourne bought a 200 year old ruin of a cottage in Cromane, not realising that her ancestors came from Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_13_diane.mp3
Top of the Retail World: Kerry Businesses Celebrate – November 13th, 2017
On Saturday, Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, announced Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee as the National Store of the Year at their Annual Retail...