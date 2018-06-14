The 11-Year-Old Weather and Football Forecaster Extraordinaire – June 14th, 2018

Jack O’Donoghue from Scartaglen has garnered huge praise for his brilliant and effective delivery of the weather forecast on TV last week.
Gardaí appeal to public to heed traffic restictions during Royal visit to Kerry
Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy is advising motorists to avoid Killarney town centre tomorrow afternoon as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visit Kerry. A number...
Kilflynn man awarded €900,000 for injuries sustained in car accident
A Kilflynn man has been awarded €900,000 for injuries sustained in a car accident. 71-year-old Tom Walsh of Rae, Kilflynn, was a front seat passenger...
Listowel solicitor loses an appeal over a professional misconduct charge
A Listowel solicitor has lost an appeal over a professional misconduct charge. Helen Lucey of Marshall & Macaulay, Listowel was found by the Solicitors Disciplinary...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3
Concerns over Liebherr – June 14th, 2018
Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July. A further...
Kerry Co-op Meeting – June 14th, 2018
A special general meeting of Kerry Co-Op may held in two months to consider the possible spinning out of shares. Kerry Co-Op is the...