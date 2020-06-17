Wednesday Racing Preview

There are 2 home-cards in action today.

The first race in Gowran park at 1o’clock went to…8 Beauchamp Bagenal at 12/1

Limerick starts at 4.20 this afternoon with the going good to firm (Firm in places)

Meanwhile in the UK it’s Day 2 of Royal Ascot.

Dual Group 1 winner “Japan” is set to go off as favourite for trainer Aidan O’Brien in the 3o’clock Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

Ronan Groom of The Irish Field looks ahead to the feature race. Despite Japan being named favourite, he feels he’s there for the taking…

That race sets off at 3 o’clock, the first race at ascot at 1.15 was won by Kerry Jockey Oisín Murphy on number 1 Sir Busker at 12/1.

Meanwhile in Beverley there’s been 2 races already,

The 12.20 went to …11 Country Carnival at 12/1

And the 12.50 was won by… 9 Kendred Soul at 17/2