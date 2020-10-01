Upgrading works following an overflow at Tralee Wastewater Treatment Plant last year were delayed due to COVID-19.

Irish Water say works at the Mulgrave Pump Station are substantially complete.

The Environmental Protection Agency carried out an announced inspection of the facility on December 19th last following a power failure incident six days previously.





Irish Water estimated the overflow volume of material was up to 18,600 m3 during the pollution incident.

Newly installed alarms failed to activate when electricity was lost at the pumping station.

As part of a facility upgrade a secondary power source was supposed to ensure the alarms would operate when the primary power was lost.

Irish Water said the secondary power source was configured incorrectly and had appeared to be operating correctly when tested after installation due to residual battery power.

However, between testing and the date of the incident that residual power was lost; wiring in the unit was rectified by December 17th.

An investigation by Irish Water says it appeared human error during the installation of the secondary unit was to blame.

Irish Water has told the EPA the completion of the upgrade works at the Mulgrave pumping station were delayed due to COVID-19 but works are now substantially complete with final commissioning and staff training due shortly.

Irish Water says it will work with all relevant bodies to ensure the plant continues to operate normally and complies with all the relevant regulations for the discharge of wastewater.

The EPA has requested an update from Irish Water on completion of the works; the EPA says no inspection of the site is currently planned but this will be kept under review should any significant issues arise.