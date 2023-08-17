Thursday Results and Fixtures

2023 Junior Hurling Championship Semi Finals
St Brendan's 1-13 Causeway 0-11
Rathmore 3-14 Tralee Parnells 0-4
2023 Junior Hurling Championship Shield
(Semi-Final), Duagh 5-20 St Patrick's (East Kerry) 1-5
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Lady's Walk 3 - 12 Crotta O'Neills 2 - 14
Lixnaw 0 - 26 Ballyheigue 1 - 14
Kerry LGFA From Last Night
Donal Curtin Cup
Scartaglin 3-09 -v- Southern Gaels 2-09
Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Abbeydorney 5-11 -v- Fossa 1-06
U16 County League Finals
Division 1
Cromane 5-20 v Southern Gaels 2-05
Division 3
Killarney Legion 1-10 v MKL Gaels 3-12
=====================================================
Bon Secours County Championship - Round 1
Intermediate
Firies -v- Austin Stacks - 7:30pm - Farranfore
MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7:30pm - Keel
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Rathmore - 7:30pm - Tuosist
====================================================
Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region
U13 Div5 final
Laune Rangers v Ballymacelligott takes place this evening in Na Gaeil.
Throw in is at 7.30.
=====================================================