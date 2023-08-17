Advertisement
Uncategorized

Thursday Results and Fixtures

Aug 17, 2023 09:37 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Results and Fixtures Thursday Results and Fixtures
Share this article

2023 Junior Hurling Championship Semi Finals

St Brendan's 1-13 Causeway 0-11

Rathmore 3-14 Tralee Parnells 0-4

Advertisement

2023 Junior Hurling Championship Shield

(Semi-Final), Duagh 5-20 St Patrick's (East Kerry) 1-5

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Advertisement

Lady's Walk 3 - 12 Crotta O'Neills 2 - 14
Lixnaw 0 - 26 Ballyheigue 1 - 14

Kerry LGFA From Last Night

Donal Curtin Cup
Scartaglin 3-09 -v- Southern Gaels 2-09

Advertisement

Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Abbeydorney 5-11 -v- Fossa 1-06

U16 County League Finals
Division 1
Cromane 5-20 v Southern Gaels 2-05

Division 3
Killarney Legion 1-10 v MKL Gaels 3-12

Advertisement

=====================================================

Bon Secours County Championship - Round 1
Intermediate

Firies -v- Austin Stacks - 7:30pm - Farranfore

Advertisement

MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7:30pm - Keel

Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Rathmore - 7:30pm - Tuosist

====================================================

Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region
U13 Div5 final
Laune Rangers v Ballymacelligott takes place this evening in Na Gaeil.
Throw in is at 7.30.

=====================================================

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus