Sky Sports secures rights to 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia

Sky Sports will broadcast all three Tests and six warm-up matches live from Australia. The agreement will see Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic Tour win of South Africa.

The British & Irish Lions have re-appointed Sky Sports as its broadcast partner for the upcoming 2025 Tour of Australia.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the sporting calendar will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports and NOW in the UK and Ireland as The British & Irish Lions travel to Australia to face the Wallabies.

The Lions tasted Series success the last time they were on Australian soil, with a dramatic 2-1 Series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test.

Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted Tour of South Africa back in 2021, the Lions will be aiming to make it a second successive Series win in Australia as they kick off the first Test in Brisbane at the Suncorp Stadium, aptly nicknamed ‘The Cauldron’.

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said: "We are delighted to be partnering once again with Sky Sports as our UK & Ireland live broadcast partner for the 2025 Tour.

Sky Sports have been an outstanding broadcast partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years. The quality of production, presenters, expert panellists, and overall analysis they deliver really enriches the Series and makes for a compelling offering for fans watching at home.

Preparations are really starting to ramp up for 2025 and we are hugely excited for the Tour. Sky Sports will play a key role in helping to further build levels of excitement and anticipation amongst fans and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming period."

Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO, said: "Rugby Australia is excited to be welcoming The British & Irish Lions back to Australia for the first time in 12 years. This iconic Tour and the chance to renew the rivalry between the Wallabies and the Lions promises to be a special occasion for everyone.

We are confident that together, we will deliver a tour that captures the imagination of fans across Australia and Lions fans around the world.

The manner in which Sky Sports covers the tours has always been excellent and I am delighted they are on board again."

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: "With all its history, the Lions Tour remains one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar and one we always look forward to at Sky Sports. We’re committed to delivering world-class coverage of what is sure to be another fantastic Series."

For access-all-areas, interviews, and insight into the Lions camp, fans will be able to follow the latest news from the Tour 24 hours a day on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.