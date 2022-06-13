Number of people needing treatment for cocaine trebles

The number of people treated for cocaine has trebled last year when compared to 2015.

A new report published by the Health Research Board shows that 66 people were treated for cocaine as a main problem last year.

The National Drug Treatment Reporting System shows that the number of cocaine cases in Kerry is ranking about average nationally.

In 2015, 23 cases were reported where cocaine was considered to be the patient's main problem.

Last year, that figure was 66 - the highest in six years.

The number of cases has fluctuated since 2015; during the pandemic in 2020, the figure dropped to 50 compared to 65 the previous year.

Nationally, Dublin accounted for over half of all cocaine cases last year at 1,751 while Cork ranked second with 193.

Monaghan recorded the lowest number with only 10 people treated for cocaine use.