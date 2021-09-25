Advertisement
More racing in Kerry next weekend

Sep 25, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
More racing in Kerry next weekend
The Listowel Harvest Festival may be over but the sport returns to the county in just one week.

There’s a 2 day meeting at Killarney next weekend.

Killarney racecourse manager Philip O’Brien

