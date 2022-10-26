Local Greyhound results

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Cashen Ubari for Chris Houlihan from Ballyduff in the fastest time of the night in 28.51. The even money favourite took up the lead at the first bend and went onto beat the fast-finishing Rushmoor Mel by one length.

Race 2 was won by Mia Go Paddy for the Gallows and Mitchels Syndicate and Tralee trainer Oliver Healy. Leading from trap rise he beat Skips Storm by 3 lengths in 29.09 at a price of 11/2.

Race 3 was won by Coill Bhui Noir, jointly owned by Sinead and John O'Sullivan from LIstowel. In a very close finish, she got up ont eh line to beat Millroad Dash by a short head in 29.41 at a price of 11/2.

Creeveen Lady was the winner of race 4 for Trevor Cronin from Ballyduff, the 7/4 favourite took up the lead at the second bend to beat Skidroe Fire by one length in 29.05. The kennels of Donal G O'Mahony of Millstreet provided yet another winner in Millridge Lily, taking up the lead off the last bend, the 2/1 joint favourite beat Send it Dancer by 2 lengths in 29.24.

The first of a Pat McMahon, Tralee double came in Race 6 with Send It Sky. Coming with a late finish he beat Ventry Magic by a short head in 29.12 at a price of 3/1.

Tim Kelly from Killarney won the first leg of a double in Race 7 with Shronedrugh Joe. The 2/1 joint favourite beat Ascot Rolo y one and a half lengths in 29.55.

Pat McMahon's double was completed in rce 8 with Send it Joan. Taking up the lead at the third bend she went on to beat Coom Ruadh by 3 lengths in 29.12 at a price of 7/2.

Tim Kelly's double was completed in Race 9 with Shronedrugh Kid. Striking the front off the last bend, he beat Send it lash by 3 lengths in 29.62 at a price of 3/1.

Ardriville Impact was the winner of the final race of rbrendan O'Mahony of Scartaglen. Finishing strongly he beat Baby Browne by one and a half lengths in 29.28 at a price of 6/1.

Back racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night with the feature being the semi finals of the McSweeney Tarmacadam A4 500. First race off at 7.46pm