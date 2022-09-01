Last Nights GAA Results

Lee Strand U15 County Football Championship
Shield
West Kerry 2-16 South Kerry 1-16 (After Extra Time)
Cup
Tralee District 1-16 Castleisland District 1-15
==================
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League semi-final results.
Division 1
Finuge 1. 14 Ballyduff 1. 11
Division 1 Shield semi final
St. Senans 4. 07 Moyvane 3. 09
Division 2 Semi-final
Duagh 3. 15 Nth Gaels 2. 04.
-------------------------------------
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Causeway got a walkover from Tralee Parnell's
=================================
North Kerry Ladies Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond’s 1-06 v Austin Stacks 6-07
=====================================
Fixtures for Tonight
Kerry LGFA County Championship
U17 championship Semi finals
A
Southern Gaels v Dr Crokes
7pm in portmagee
Cromane v Ballymac 7pm
B
Kerins O'Rahillys v Corca Dhuibhne
7pm in ballyrickard
Castleisland Desmond's v Kilcummin 7pm
=============================