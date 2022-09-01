Advertisement
Uncategorized

Last Nights GAA Results

Sep 1, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Last Nights GAA Results Last Nights GAA Results
Share this article

Lee Strand U15 County Football Championship

Shield
West Kerry 2-16 South Kerry 1-16 (After Extra Time)

Cup
Tralee District 1-16 Castleisland District 1-15

Advertisement

==================

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League semi-final results.
Division 1
Finuge 1. 14 Ballyduff 1. 11

Division 1 Shield semi final
St. Senans 4. 07 Moyvane 3. 09

Advertisement

Division 2 Semi-final
Duagh 3. 15 Nth Gaels 2. 04.

-------------------------------------
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Causeway got a walkover from Tralee Parnell's

=================================
North Kerry Ladies Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Advertisement

Under 14
Division 2

Castleisland Desmond’s 1-06 v Austin Stacks 6-07

=====================================

Advertisement

Fixtures for Tonight

Kerry LGFA County Championship
U17 championship Semi finals

A
Southern Gaels v Dr Crokes
7pm in portmagee

Advertisement

Cromane v Ballymac 7pm

B
Kerins O'Rahillys v Corca Dhuibhne
7pm in ballyrickard

Castleisland Desmond's v Kilcummin 7pm

=============================

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus