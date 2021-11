The Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally will celebrate its 25th year on Saturday next. The rally is a highlight for many on the calendar, being the only dedicated Historic Rally in the country and it always attracts some of the best drivers in Ireland. Rob Duggan, winner of the rally when it last ran in 2019 and world rally co driver Paul Nagle, who alongside Craig Breen will be bidding for a first ever win on this home event spoke on this evenings show.

