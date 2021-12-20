Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Wexford All Star talks Kerry links on Terrace Talk

Dec 20, 2021 19:12 By radiokerrynews
"Sorry to hear of the death of JJ Barrett, a charismatic Kerry man who gave me my Wexford debut and started to put, in his own words “a bit of be Jaysus” back into Wexford."

During the summer, former Kerry player JJ Barrett passed away. The Austin Stacks man got into management after his club and inter-county career, taking charge of a club in the Wexford senior footballers.A man who knew him well during that time is former All Star Matty Forde. Matty spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

