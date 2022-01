St Brendan’s AC remembered one of their founders over the weekend with a unique 8k event. Tom Kelly, who passed away in 2020, was a great community person in Ardfert. He was a founder member of St Brendan’s AC in 1987 and was to the fore in coaching, promoting and building up the club for many years. Eamonn spoke to Ursula Barrett, a member and coach with St Brendan’s. He began by asking Ursula about Tom Kelly

Advertisement