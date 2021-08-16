Our two neighbours go into battle this weekend in All Ireland Hurling Final

It might be hard to believe but Cork and Limerick meet in an All-Ireland Hurling Final for the very first time this coming Sunday afternoon. All Ireland Final day is always special, but this year the buzz around has already begun with under a week from the All-Ireland.

Two Munster rivals going head-to-head for hurling’s top prize is a major factor, as well as the fact 40,000 will be in attendance in GAA HQ, the biggest crowd at a game since before the pandemic began. Live 95 Match Commentator and Limerick Leader editor Donn O Sullivan previews the game on Terrace Talk