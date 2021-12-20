East Kerry All Ireland win marked in Croke Park on 50th anniversary

It’s been 50 years since East Kerry won the inaugural All-Ireland Club Championships. Spa club man and former Kerry footballer Michael Gleeson was in Croke Park to mark the occasion and he spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.
Advertisement
It’s been 50 years since East Kerry won the inaugural All-Ireland Club Championships. Spa club man and former Kerry footballer Michael Gleeson was in Croke Park to mark the occasion and he spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus