East Kerry All Ireland win marked in Croke Park on 50th anniversary

Dec 20, 2021 19:12 By radiokerrynews
It’s been 50 years since East Kerry won the inaugural All-Ireland Club Championships.  Spa club man and former Kerry footballer Michael Gleeson was in Croke Park to mark the occasion and he spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

