Tender documents for major Kerry road upgrade due before year end

It’s hoped the next stage of the N86 upgrade will go to tender before year end.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland gave an update about the latest development of the main Tralee-Dingle road, as ground investigations along the route conclude.

Kerry County Council said surveying, archaeological testing and ground investigations on the stretch from Banoge South to Annascaul village were underway earlier this year.

This information is being used to form the design.

Earlier this year, TII provided an allocation of €1.4m to Kerry County Council for the acquisition of lands for the next stage of the N86 upgrade; this is to complete the Ballynasare to Ballygarret section.

The roads authority told Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin that it’s anticipated that the tender documents will ready for issue towards the end of this year, subject to the necessary approvals for funding being in place.

This section is a continuation of the overall proposal to improve 32km of the main route between Dingle and Camp on the main artery in the peninsula.