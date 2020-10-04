Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Intermediate Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Spa Killarney 1-10 Laune Rangers 1-8
County Intermediate Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Beaufort 1:30
County Junior Football Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Connolly Park
Beale V Castlegregory 2:30
County Junior Premier Football Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Ballydonoghue V Brosna 4:00
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Semi-Final
2.30
Venue: Keel; Cromane V Lispole
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial North Kerry Senior Football Championship
In association with McMunns Bar and Restaurant, Ballybunion
¼ Final
Ballyduff 1-8 Desmonds 2-11
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Minor Football League Division 3 Final
Dr. Crokes -v- Scartaglin
Venue: Fossa – 4:00
Ladies County U12 Football League Finals
Division 3 A
Beaufort -v- Glenflesk
Venue: Beaufort – 11:00
Division 3B
Laune Rangers -v- Firies
Venue: JP O’Sullivan Park – 4:00
Munster Junior Club Camogie Semi-Final
Clanmaurice v Bruff in Lixnaw at 2
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final
Causeway v Kilmoyley in Abbeydorney at 3.00
County Junior Hurling Championship
Venue: Duagh
Duagh V Ballyheigue 2:30