Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 3
Listry 1-15 Lispole 1-6
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by the Aquila Club of Gleneagle Hotel & Dr O’Donoghue’s Family
Preliminary Round
Glenflesk 3-19 Cordal 1-08
Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship
Semi-Finals
Austin Stacks 1–09 Kerins O’Rahillys 0-08
John Mitchels 2–15 Ballymacelligott 2-13
Randles Brothers Ladies County Senior Football Championship
Quarter Finals at noon
Austin Stacks -v- Dr. Crokes/Spa @ Connolly Park, Tralee
Rathmore -v- Ballymacelligott/Castleisland Desmonds
Mid Kerry -v- Fossa/Glenflesk/Kilcummin @ JP O’Sullivan Park – Killorglin
Trophy World
Ladies County U15 D Football Championship Final
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Killarney Legion
6.30 at Firies
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Dr Crokes V Kenmare 12:00
Div 5 Gr B
Killarney Legion V John Mitchel’s 12:00