Brendan Dolan will look to continue his remarkable run at the PDC World Darts Championship this afternoon.

After overcoming two-time champion Gary Anderson in the last 16, the Fermanagh man goes up against 16-year-old Luke Littler this afternoon.

Their quarter-final meeting is due to get underway at around 2pm at the Alexandra Palace.

Before that, it's Chris Dobey versus Rob Cross.

This evening, Michael van Gerwen plays Scott Williams and Luke Humphries faces Dave Chisnall.