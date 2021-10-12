World Cup hosts for Republic of Ireland tonight

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says they're progressing in the right direction despite missing out on qualification for the World Cup.

They face the 2022 hosts Qatar in a friendly later with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in line for his first start.

Kenny's side recorded their first competitive win under his management against Azerbaijan last week

Tonight's friendly at the Aviva kicks off at 7.45.

Before that, Ireland’s under-21's continue their European Championship qualifying campaign.

Jim Crawford’s side are unbeaten in Group F, ahead of a 4.30 start away to Montenegro.

A scrappy first-half Kieffer Moore goal helped Wales get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track last night.

Their 1-nil win away to Estonia keeps them level on points with second placed Czech Republic in Group E.

Northern Ireland are in Sofia for tonight’s Group C qualifier away to Bulgaria.

Scotland can strengthen their grip on second place in their group with a win over the Faroe Islands.

While Euro 2020 finalists England host Hungary at Wembley.