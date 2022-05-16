World 1/4 Finals today for Irish quartet

4 Irish boxers are in quarter final action at the Women's World Boxing Championships this afternoon.

Michaela Walsh takes on Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan in the last 8 of the featherweight tournament.

Amy Broadhurst is one win away from a medal - she faces Serbia's Jelena Janicijevic in the Light Welterweight division.

Roscommon middleweight Lisa O'Rouke comes up against Armenian Ani Hovsepyan and Carly McNaul takes on Caroline De Almedia of Brazil in the last 8 of the Flyweight competition.