Women’s second seed refuses to take part in press conference

Jun 2, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka refused to take part in a regular press conference after her third round victory at the French Open.

The Belarussian said she felt unsafe on Wednesday when asked about her country’s support of Russia in Ukraine and her personal support of president Alexander Lukashenko.

Sabalenka beat Kamilla Rakhimova to advance to the last-16.

But third seed Jessica Pegula was beaten in straight sets by Elise Mertens.

Novak Djokovic leads Alejandro Davidovich Fokina by a set to love in their third round contest.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev threw away a two-set lead to lose in five the Lorenzo Sonego.

Later tonight, top seed Carlos Alcaraz plays Denis Shapovalov.

