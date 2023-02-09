Advertisement
Women's League Cup semi final action

Feb 9, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrypodcast
There's a London derby in the semi finals of the FA Women's League Cup this evening.

Two time winners Chelsea play West Ham for a place in this year's decider with kick off at 7:15pm.

Arsenal await the winners in March's final.

