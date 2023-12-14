Advertisement
Sport

Williams Re-Signs For Kerry FC

Dec 14, 2023
Williams Re-Signs For Kerry FC
Kerry Football Club has confirmed that they have secured the services of Kevin Williams for the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

The 23-year-old Centre Back has a wide variety of experience in the game. He played for the Kerry FC Academy at under 17 and 19 levels. From Kerry FC he signed for Cork City and lined up with the club’s under 19 squad.

Williams went on to play a total of 34 of a possible 38 games for Kerry FC during the 2023 season, starting all of the 34 games he played.

