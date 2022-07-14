White A Doubt For Kerry

Gavin White is a major doubt for Kerry ahead of the All Ireland final against Galway.

The Crokes man was helped off the field by 2 of the Kerry backroom team in the 66th minute after an apparent lower leg injury. White has undergone a scan on his knee and is awaiting the results to find out the severity of the injury.

A famous last minute point by Seanie O’Shea handed the Kingdom their first championship victory over Dublin in 13 years last Sunday.

Advertisement

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor spoke with Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan. Tim asked O’Connor what was going through his mind as Seanie O’Shea lined up that final free kick…

