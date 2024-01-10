Advertisement
Sport

Where And When Is Next For Irish WRC Locations

Jan 10, 2024 13:35 By brendan
Where And When Is Next For Irish WRC Locations
Final planning on Tralee’s bid to host a stage of the World Rally Championship will take place over the next couple of weeks.

 

Tralee has been chosen along with Limerick and Waterford as host locations of the WRC for Rally Ireland between 2025 and 2027.

It is anticipated that some of the stages incorporated in the rally would include iconic Kerry rally locations such as Moll’s Gap, Caragh Lake and Ballaghbeama to showcase the beauty of the Kerry scenery to a global audience.

 

Speaking on Kerry Today this morning, Karl O’Sullivan who is a member of the Kerry WRC bid, laid out the next few steps…

 

