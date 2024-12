Jockey Daryl Jacob says he intends to retire tomorrow following his win at Limerick this afternoon.

The Wexford man lead Impaire et Passe to victory in the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase for Willie Mullins.

He plans to hang up his boots after his final rides at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The 41 year old won over 1 thousand races during his career including the 2012 Grand National on board Neptune Collonges