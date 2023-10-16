West Kerry GAA weekly notes

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Quarterfinal – Annascaul 1-10 to 0-10 Lios Pόil

Sunny Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul was the venue for the opening game of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship last Saturday, 14th October 2023. Killian Falvey gave the home side the lead with a point from a free kick after about two minutes played. Shortly after Colm Ó Muirthile with a pointed free got Lios Pόil on the scoreboard. Killian Falvey put Annascaul in front with a point from play shortly after. With 15 minutes played in the first half of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Quarterfinal the score was, Annascaul 0-2 to 0-01 Lios Pόil.

Donnacha Ó hUigín pointed from a mark after he fielded a long ball into him to level the game for Lios Pόil. Cormac Ó Cinnéide gave Lios Pόil the lead shortly after with a fine point from play. Aidan Crean levelled for Annascaul with a point from a free kick. Colm Ó Muirthile restored Lios Pόil’s lead to one with a point from a 45, and Ó Muirthile extended that lead to two with a point from play shortly after. Jason Hickson narrowed the gap to a single point with a pointed free before Colm Ó Muirthile gave Lios Pόil a two-point lead with a point from a free kick. When Referee Gary Kissane blew the half time whistle the score in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul in the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Quarterfinal was, Annascaul 0-04 to 0-06 Lios Pόil.

Annascaul started the second half with great enthusiasm and after Jason Hickson stopped a Lios Pόil attack, Cathal Ferriter passed to Killian Falvey who gave Lios Pόil keeper Micheál Ó Cinnéide no chance when he blasted to the back of the net. This was followed with two Alan Falvey points from play and a Cathal Ferriter point from play to give Annascaul a four-point lead. Colm Ó Muirthile responded for Lios Pόil with a point from a free kick. Cathal Ferriter pointed from play for Annascaul. With 15 minutes played in the second half of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Quarterfinal the score was, Annascaul 1-8 to 0-07 Lios Pόil.

Cathal Ferriter added to his tally with another point from play for Annascaul. Lios Pόil responded with another Cormac Ó Cinnéide point from play and a Colm Ó Muirthile point from a free kick. Alan Falvey added to his tally with another point from play for Annascaul to extend their lead to four points. Marc Ó Mainnín who was introduced as a substitute for Lios Pόil scored a point from play. Lios Pόil to their credit kept looking for an opportunity to score a goal but Annascaul held firm to withstand their advances. When Referee Gary Kissane blew the full time whistle the score in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul in the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Quarterfinal was, Annascaul 1-10 to 0-10 Lios Pόil.

Annascaul now will play Castlegregory in the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Semifinal on Sunday 29th October at 2pm in Páirc an Chaisleáin, Castlegregory. Great credit is due to the Annascaul GAA on the development of their new Clubhouse and the very best of luck to the club in all their future endeavours.

Annascaul: Tommy Pierce, Evan McCarthy, Gearóid O'Shea, James Hanafin, Cathal O'Donovan, Jason Hickson (0-1fr), James Ashe, Bryan McKenna, Alan Falvey (0-3), Thomas Ashe, Killian Falvey (1-2, 1fr), Fintan Herlihy, Aidan Crean (0-1fr), Cathal Ferriter (0-3), Cian Griffin Fir Ionaid: David Smith

Lios Pόil: Micheál Ó Cinnéide, Eamon Ó Beaglaoich, Dara Ó Súilleabháin, Rónán Ó Grifín, Seán Ó Núnáin, Garreth Ó Núnáin, Roibeard Ó Súilleabháin, Noel Ó hUigín, Cormac Ó Cinnéide (0-2), Seán Ó Cinnéide, Colm Ó Muirthile (0-6, 5fr), Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh, Séamus Mac Gearailt, Donnacha Ó hUigín (0-1fr), Darragh Ó Brosnacháin Fir Ionaid: Marc Ó Mainnín (0-1), Luke Ó Grifín, Pól Breathnach, Deaglán Ó Súilleabháin

West Kerry Minor Championship 2023 Well done to the Annascaul/Lios Póil/Dingle Minors who beat An Ghaeltacht in the West Kerry Minor Championship in Gallarus last Sunday 15th October 2023, An Ghaeltacht 0-8 to 0-13 Annascaul/Lios Póil/Dingle. Comhghairdeas mór le Abha na Scáil/Lios Póil/Daingean Uí Chúis. Mí-ádh ar An Ghaeltacht, beidh lá eile agaibh gan dabht!