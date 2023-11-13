West Kerry GAA weekly notes

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Championship Final 2023

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Championship Final 2023 Sunday 19th November at 2pm in Páirc Sheáin Uí Bharóid, Lios Póil between Annascaul v Dingle. Extra time and winner on the day applies.

Advertisement

The West Kerry Board are very happy that Moran’s of Dingle have continued their sponsorship of the West Kerry Senior Football Championship 2023. “The West Kerry Board is delighted to have Moran’s of Dingle as our main sponsor for our West Kerry Senior Football Championship this year. John Moran has generously sponsored our main competition in West Kerry for the last few years. This is our main football competition in West Kerry and for John and Moran’s of Dingle to stay with us as our main sponsors shows their commitment to the West Kerry community and is a credit to John Moran and all his family. We’re all looking forward to a wonderful Final of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship between Annascaul and Dingle.” Cathaoirleach Bhord Chiarraí Thiar, John Courtney.

“We are very happy to continue as sponsors of the West Kerry Senior Football Championship. Everyone knows how very important football is here in West Kerry so we are very happy to stay as sponsors with the West Kerry Board. We are always looking to give something back to the West Kerry Community and now it’s more important than ever to support our local teams and footballers.” John Moran of Moran’s of Dingle.

The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship 2023 Final will see Annascaul try to overcome current West Kerry Champions, Dingle in what has the makings of great game of football to be played this Sunday at 2pm in Páirc Sheáin Uí Bharóid, Lios Póil.

Advertisement

West Kerry Junior Football Championship Final 2023

An Ghaeltacht B defeated Annascaul B in the West Kerry Junior Football Championship Final 2023 played in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul last Saturday 11th November, Annascaul B 3-8 to 3-11 An Ghaeltacht B.

In what was a very entertaining game of football with plenty of scores. An Ghaeltacht goals coming from Gavin Ó Cinnéide with two, and one from Dara Ó Beaglaoích, Tomás Ó Sé with four points, Conn Ó Riagáin with three and a point each from Fearghal Ó Cunnaigh and Gearóid Mac an tSaoir. Annascaul goals came from Tomàs Ashe, Tom Hoare and Alan Falvey.

Advertisement

Captain of An Ghaeltacht B Team Eoin Ó Súilleabháin received the West Kerry Junior Cup from the Vice Chairman of the West Kerry Board, Muiris Ó Fiannachta. Congratulations to An Ghaeltacht B Team and tough luck to the Annascaul B Team, beidh lá eile agaibh gan dabht!