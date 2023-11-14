weekend results and team of the week

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

Jerry Brick (Listowel Celtic U13) Peter O Shea (Killorglin AFC U14) Tadhg O Connell (Ferry Rangers U16) Ignacy Truchan (Killarney Celtic U16) Adam Mc Carthy (Castleisland AFC U12) Alan Mrotek (Ballyhar Dynamos U14) Tom Hughes (Mastergeeha FC U12) Ruban Rivas Mc Hugh (St Brendans Park U12) Ruarai Daly (Inter Kenmare U16) Trey Hurley (Killarney Athletic U12) Fionn O Dalaigh (Tralee Dynamos U16)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Sarah Kelleher (Mastergeeha Fc)

Tara O Connell (MEK Galaxy)

Suin Foley (St Brendans Park Fc)

Tia Falvey (Tralee Dynamos)

Sophie Moran (Iveragh Fc)

Eilidh Cregan (LB Rovers)

A special well done to the Dingle Bay Rovers team who overcame Pike Rovers in The U12 National Cup, and again to the U13 Kerry Girls who overcame last years All Ireland champions Cork yesterday away in Cork.

SATUR DAY 11TH NOVEMBER

U13 Girls Premier

Inter Kenmare 1 -2 MEK Galaxy

Killarney Athletic 4 -2 Killorglin AFC

St Brendans Park 3 -1 Iveragh UTD

U13 Girls Division 1

Mastergeeha FC 5 -2 Listowel Celtic

Camp Juniors 6 – 0 Killarney Athletic B

Castleisland AFC 0 -2 Tralee Dynamos

U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1

Killarney Athletic B 4 -3 LB Rovers A

Ballyheigue AFC 3 -9 Camp Juniors

St Brendans Park B 2 -1 Fenit Samphires

U12 Division 2 (North) Boys

Killorglin AFC B 5 - 2 LB Rovers B

St Brendans Park C 3 -1 Tralee Dynamos B

Castleisland AFC B 1 -0 Camp Juniors B

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Inter Kenmare B 5 -2 Killarney Celtic C

St Brendans Park D 5 -1 Killorglin AFC C

MEK Galaxy B 4 -1 Iveragh UTD B

Dingle Bay Rovers B 4 -2 Mastergeeha FC B

Camp Juniors C 0 -6 Killarney Athletic C

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Fenit Samphires 2 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U14 Division 1 Boys

Killarney Athletic B v Camp A

Fenit A v LB Rovers A

MEK A 5 - 1 Killorglin AFC B

U14 Division 2 Boys

Ballyhar Dynamos B 3 -1 Killarney Celtic B

U16 Division 1 Boys

Mastergeeha FC B 3 -3 Mastergeeha FC C

U16 Division 2 Boys

Tralee Dynamos B 5 -0 Inter Kenmare B

Castleisland AFC B 5 -2 Killarney Athletic B

Ballyheigue AFC A 1 -7 Ferry Rangers

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Iveragh UTD 2 -4 Killarney Celtic

St. Brendan’s Park 4 -0 Ballymackey FC

Pike Rovers 0 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers

Lisnagry FC 0 -2 killarney Athletic

Listowel Celtic AFC 2 -6 Aisling Annacotty

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Inter Kenmare 1 – 2 Ennis Town

Tralee Dynamos 3 -1 St. Nicholas

Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Newcastle West Town FC 0

Killorglin AFC 4 -2 Milltown FC

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Ballyhar Dynamos 6- 0 Askeaton/Kilcornan AFC

Killorglin AFC 1-2 Murroe AFC

St. Brendan’s Park 7 -1 Moneygall FC

Castleisland AFC 6 -0 Tulla United 0

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Summerville Rovers 1 -3 St. Brendan’s Park B

Listowel Celtic 1 -3 Killarney Celtic

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Shelbourne AFC B 1 -7 Tralee Dynamos

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Listowel Celtic 5- 4 Iveragh United 4

Killarney Athletic 1-1 Holycross 1 Holycross on penalties

Breska Rovers 5 -2 St. Brendan’s Park

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Geraldines 7 -2 Killarney Celtic

Tralee Dynamos 6-0 Camp Juniors

Killorglin AFC 6 – 2 Galbally united

Inter Kenmare 4 – 2 Regional United B AET

INTER LEAGUE

Girls : U15 Limerick County 3-3 Kerry: Kerry win on penalties 5-4

Kerry u15 girls had their 1st match away to a really strong Limerick County team. They found themselves 3 goals down after 40mins but the girls fitness and determination showed ,their hard work in the pre -season since September paid off as they were able to maintain a high tempo throughout the entire match and this shone through as the team scored 3 goals in the last 15 mins which is an incredible feat, and then to win the penalty shootout was an amazing way to finish off the game.

Goal-scorers on the day Ali Bowler 2 goals ,Rachel Lennon 1 goal

U13: CWSSL 1-3 Kerry

Kerry SBGL U13 Girls kicked off their season with an away game to Cork on Sunday the 12th November at Passage West AFC grounds. The game opened up at an electric pace and was a physical encounter from the start. Kerry created good chances direct from midfield with some great first time balls from Eabha Maguire and Alice O Connor picking out Nessa Kirby and Eilidh Cregan up front . Kerry took the lead with a well taken finish from Eilidh Cregan after lovely passage of play on the 13th minute. Cork created their own chances and were unlucky not to equalise due excellent defending in the Kerry backline from Amelie O Sullivan, Grace Ryan and Goalkeeper Caoimhe Daly.

Kerry led 1- 0 at half time. The Kerry midfield dominated in the second half and the work rate and tenacity paid off. Kerry scored direct from an Ava Harty corner and Kerry were 2 -0 up with four minutes to go. In the second to last minute Kerry conceded a goal to make it 2-1. A fast break on the attack from the kick off led to a final Kerry attack and a scramble in the 6 yard box the ball crossing the line off Kerry’s Alannah Crossan. Kerry’s work rate was a joy to watch, and it was a solid start away from home.

Squad: C.Daly, A.O Sullivan, G.Ryan, N.Healy, L.Heaphy, A.Crossan, E.Maguire,A.Harty.A.OConnor,N.Kirby.E.Creggan,L.Slattery,E.Brunner,O.Flynn,H.ODriscoll,S.Teehan,G.Barry

U14:North Tipperary School Children’s League (NTSCL)1-0 Kerry