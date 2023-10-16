weekend results and team of the week

RESULTS SATURDAY 14th October (and week previous)
U12 Girls North
Fenit Samphires 5 -5 Camp Juniors
U13 Premier Girls
MEK Galaxy 2 -0 Killarney Athletic
Iveragh UTD 5 -1 Killorglin AFC
U13 Division 1 Girls
MEK Galaxy B 3 -2 Killarney Athletic B
Listowel Celtic A 6 -3 Tralee Dynamos
Fenit Samphires 4 -4 Castleisland AFC
Mastergeeha 2 -3 Camp Juniors
U15 Premier Girls
MEK Galaxy 4 -5 Castleisland AFC
Killarney Celtic 5 -1 St Brendans Park
Camp Juniors 1 -6 Listowel Celtic
U12 Division 1 Boys
Ballyheigue AFC A 0 -6 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Celtic B 1 -0 LB Rovers
Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -3 Camp Juniors
U12 Division 2 (South) Boys
Iveragh UTD B 4 -3 Killorglin AFC C
Killarney Celtic C 7 -2 Camp Juniors C
St Brendans Park D 4 -2 Killarney Athletic C
U12 Division 2 (North) Boys
Castleisland AFC B 3 -2 Listowel Celtic C
St Brendans Park C 2 -7 Camp Juniors B
Killorglin AFC B 3 -6 Tralee Dynamos B
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic 5 -0 Fenit Samphire
U13 Division 2 (North) Boys
Ferry Rangers 3 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers
U14 Premier Boys
Castleisland AFC 0 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos
Mastergeeha FC 3 -1 Killarney Athletic
U14 Division 1 Boys
Ballyheigue AFC 6 -0 Killarney Athletic
LB Rovers 6 -0 Camp Juniors
U14 Division 2 Boys
Mastergeeha FC B 2 -2 Ballyhar Dynamos B
Killarney Celtic B 5 -1 Castleisland AFC B
Castleisland AFC C 2 -2 Inter Kenmare B
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 2 -3 MEK Galaxy B
U16 Premier Boys
Castleisland AFC 1 -1 MEK Galaxy
U16 Division 1 Boys
Ballyhar Dynamos 2 – 1 Mastergeeha FC B
Killarney Celtic A 2 -1 Iveragh Utd
U16 Division 2 Boys
Ferry Rangers 6 -0 Castleisland AFC
Killarney Athletic B 1 -2 Inter Kenmare B
U12 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2
Iveragh United 3 – 1 Aisling Annacotty 2 AET
Dingle Bay Rovers B 0 - 6 Caherdavin Celtic
Listowel Celtic 6-1 Shannon Hibs
Killarney Celtic 3 - 3 Newcastle west town 3 killarney win on penalties.
Killarney Athletic 1- 0 Killorglin AFC
Tralee Dynamos 2 -3 Ballymackey AET
Dingle Bay Rovers 7 -0 St. Nicholas
Inter Kenmare 2 - 4 Shannonside
U12 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1
Moneygall FC 0 -6 Castleisland AFC
MEK Galaxy 0 -5 Newport Town
Milltown FC 5 -4 Kildysard Celtic
U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2
St. Brendans park 8 -2 Lough Derg
St. Brendan’s Park B 3 -5 Moneygall
Killarney Celtic 2 -3 Pike Rovers A
Murroe FC B 0 -6 Killorglin AFC
Listowel Celtic 1 – 7 Avenue UTD
U14 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1
Killavilla 1 -5 Inter Kenmare
U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2
Killarney Athletic 6 -0 Lough Derg
Ballynanty Rovers 2 -3 St. Brendan’s Park AET
Killorglin AFC 1-3 Nenagh AFC AET
Corbally United 6 -3 Tralee Dynamos AET
U16 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1
LB Rovers 1 -2 Charleville FC AET
Kerry SchoolBoys/ Girls Team of the Week
1. Michael Keane (Camp Juniors U12)
2. Ryan Quilter (Ballyhar Dynamos U14 )
3. David Ahern (St Brendans Park U12)
4. Keenan Mc Carthy (Killarney Celtic U12)
5. Seamus Carrig (Ferry Rangers U16)
6. Ronan Browne (Killarney Athletic U12)
7. Diarmuid Matthews (Castleisland AFC U12)
8. Jamie Morris (Ballyheigue AFC U14)
11. Matthew Miles (inter Kenmare U14)
9. Cillian Mc Evoy (Killorglin AFC U12)
10. Darragh Keane (Mastergeeha FC U14)
Kerry SchoolBoys /Girls, Girls Roll of Honour
Eabha Dolan (Camp Juniors)
Hannah Mulvihill (Ferry Rangers)
Michelle O Connor (Castleisland AFC)
Kaitlynn & Shauna O Riordan (Mastergeeha FC)
Rachael Lennon (Listowel Celtic)
Kaitlin Horan (Killarney Athletic)
Valentina O Neill (Killorglin AFC )
Maeve o Connell (Fenit Samphires)
U13 Girls Division 1. MEK 3 - 2 Kill Athletic:
This was a very close game where both sides went hammer and tongs and Killarney Athletic went 2 -0 up but MEK Galaxy kept pushing and scored 2 goals to level it up 2-2 at the end of the first half. Both teams came out pushing for the winner . MEK Galaxy scored towards the end of the second half . Killarney Athletic kept pushing and were unlucky not to grab an equaliser. Scorer for Athletic Croi Carroll O'connor & Amelie Andre. Person of the match Kaitlin Horan for Killarney Athletic
U16 Division 1 Killarney Celtic 2 Iveragh Utd 1:
Great performance by the Killarney Celtic players .Goals in the first half by Alex Borrell and Ignacy Truchan gave Celtic a deserved lead and despite multiple chances created in the second half Iveragh were in it until the final whistle. Motm for Celtic was Gabriel Ortega who had a great mix of aggression and anticipation from the left back kept Iveragh at bay especially in the second half .
U16 National Cup: Killarney Athletic 5 Lough Derg 0
A clinical display by the Killarney boys led by captain Mark O Carroll at the back and Liam O Brien in midfield whose passing was a joy to watch, three wins from three games gives this team the prospect of a long season in both the national cup and local league. Pa O Brien, Jake Nash, Finan Blackwell, Alex Doolan and Dara o Sullivan all scored for Killarney Athletic.