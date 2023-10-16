weekend results and team of the week

RESULTS SATURDAY 14th October (and week previous)

U12 Girls North

Fenit Samphires 5 -5 Camp Juniors

U13 Premier Girls

MEK Galaxy 2 -0 Killarney Athletic

Iveragh UTD 5 -1 Killorglin AFC

U13 Division 1 Girls

MEK Galaxy B 3 -2 Killarney Athletic B

Listowel Celtic A 6 -3 Tralee Dynamos

Fenit Samphires 4 -4 Castleisland AFC

Mastergeeha 2 -3 Camp Juniors

U15 Premier Girls

MEK Galaxy 4 -5 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Celtic 5 -1 St Brendans Park

Camp Juniors 1 -6 Listowel Celtic

U12 Division 1 Boys

Ballyheigue AFC A 0 -6 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Celtic B 1 -0 LB Rovers

Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -3 Camp Juniors

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Iveragh UTD B 4 -3 Killorglin AFC C

Killarney Celtic C 7 -2 Camp Juniors C

St Brendans Park D 4 -2 Killarney Athletic C

U12 Division 2 (North) Boys

Castleisland AFC B 3 -2 Listowel Celtic C

St Brendans Park C 2 -7 Camp Juniors B

Killorglin AFC B 3 -6 Tralee Dynamos B

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic 5 -0 Fenit Samphire

U13 Division 2 (North) Boys

Ferry Rangers 3 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers

U14 Premier Boys

Castleisland AFC 0 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos

Mastergeeha FC 3 -1 Killarney Athletic

U14 Division 1 Boys

Ballyheigue AFC 6 -0 Killarney Athletic

LB Rovers 6 -0 Camp Juniors

U14 Division 2 Boys

Mastergeeha FC B 2 -2 Ballyhar Dynamos B

Killarney Celtic B 5 -1 Castleisland AFC B

Castleisland AFC C 2 -2 Inter Kenmare B

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Killarney Celtic B 2 -3 MEK Galaxy B

U16 Premier Boys

Castleisland AFC 1 -1 MEK Galaxy

U16 Division 1 Boys

Ballyhar Dynamos 2 – 1 Mastergeeha FC B

Killarney Celtic A 2 -1 Iveragh Utd

U16 Division 2 Boys

Ferry Rangers 6 -0 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Athletic B 1 -2 Inter Kenmare B

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

Iveragh United 3 – 1 Aisling Annacotty 2 AET

Dingle Bay Rovers B 0 - 6 Caherdavin Celtic

Listowel Celtic 6-1 Shannon Hibs

Killarney Celtic 3 - 3 Newcastle west town 3 killarney win on penalties.

Killarney Athletic 1- 0 Killorglin AFC

Tralee Dynamos 2 -3 Ballymackey AET

Dingle Bay Rovers 7 -0 St. Nicholas

Inter Kenmare 2 - 4 Shannonside

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1

Moneygall FC 0 -6 Castleisland AFC

MEK Galaxy 0 -5 Newport Town

Milltown FC 5 -4 Kildysard Celtic

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

St. Brendans park 8 -2 Lough Derg

St. Brendan’s Park B 3 -5 Moneygall

Killarney Celtic 2 -3 Pike Rovers A

Murroe FC B 0 -6 Killorglin AFC

Listowel Celtic 1 – 7 Avenue UTD

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1

Killavilla 1 -5 Inter Kenmare

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

Killarney Athletic 6 -0 Lough Derg

Ballynanty Rovers 2 -3 St. Brendan’s Park AET

Killorglin AFC 1-3 Nenagh AFC AET

Corbally United 6 -3 Tralee Dynamos AET

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1

LB Rovers 1 -2 Charleville FC AET

Kerry SchoolBoys/ Girls Team of the Week

1. Michael Keane (Camp Juniors U12)

2. Ryan Quilter (Ballyhar Dynamos U14 )

3. David Ahern (St Brendans Park U12)

4. Keenan Mc Carthy (Killarney Celtic U12)

5. Seamus Carrig (Ferry Rangers U16)

6. Ronan Browne (Killarney Athletic U12)

7. Diarmuid Matthews (Castleisland AFC U12)

8. Jamie Morris (Ballyheigue AFC U14)

11. Matthew Miles (inter Kenmare U14)

9. Cillian Mc Evoy (Killorglin AFC U12)

10. Darragh Keane (Mastergeeha FC U14)

Kerry SchoolBoys /Girls, Girls Roll of Honour

Eabha Dolan (Camp Juniors)

Hannah Mulvihill (Ferry Rangers)

Michelle O Connor (Castleisland AFC)

Kaitlynn & Shauna O Riordan (Mastergeeha FC)

Rachael Lennon (Listowel Celtic)

Kaitlin Horan (Killarney Athletic)

Valentina O Neill (Killorglin AFC )

Maeve o Connell (Fenit Samphires)

U13 Girls Division 1. MEK 3 - 2 Kill Athletic:

This was a very close game where both sides went hammer and tongs and Killarney Athletic went 2 -0 up but MEK Galaxy kept pushing and scored 2 goals to level it up 2-2 at the end of the first half. Both teams came out pushing for the winner . MEK Galaxy scored towards the end of the second half . Killarney Athletic kept pushing and were unlucky not to grab an equaliser. Scorer for Athletic Croi Carroll O'connor & Amelie Andre. Person of the match Kaitlin Horan for Killarney Athletic

U16 Division 1 Killarney Celtic 2 Iveragh Utd 1:

Great performance by the Killarney Celtic players .Goals in the first half by Alex Borrell and Ignacy Truchan gave Celtic a deserved lead and despite multiple chances created in the second half Iveragh were in it until the final whistle. Motm for Celtic was Gabriel Ortega who had a great mix of aggression and anticipation from the left back kept Iveragh at bay especially in the second half .

U16 National Cup: Killarney Athletic 5 Lough Derg 0

A clinical display by the Killarney boys led by captain Mark O Carroll at the back and Liam O Brien in midfield whose passing was a joy to watch, three wins from three games gives this team the prospect of a long season in both the national cup and local league. Pa O Brien, Jake Nash, Finan Blackwell, Alex Doolan and Dara o Sullivan all scored for Killarney Athletic.