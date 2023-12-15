Weekend racing preview

Trainer Matthew Smith can land his third win of 2023 with Ragin Cajun in the Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Already on the mark at the Listowel Festival in September and at Thurles last month, the 10-year-old looks to hold every chance under rising star Danny Gilligan. The first of seven races at Fairyhouse on Saturday gets underway at 12 noon.

A headline maker at Limerick in March when winning in the hands of his 66-year-old trainer Liam Burke, Teuchters Glory might well be best in the opening maiden hurdle at Navan on Sunday. Burke will have his feet firmly on the ground this time with the duties in the saddle going to Darragh O'Keeffe. Other highlights on the card include the featured Tara Handicap Hurdle and an exciting bumper that brings together seven previous winners, including the Willie Mullins-trained Redemption Day and Gordon Elliott’s Jalon D’oudairies. Racing at Navan on Sunday begins at 12 noon.

Paul Townend has plenty on his plate to reel in Jack Kennedy in the jockeys’ championship but Fun Fun Fun can lend a helping hand as she lines out for the Bill Harney Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles on Sunday. She won her maiden hurdle over the same course and distance at the end of last month and will be a popular choice to follow up for trainer Willie Mullins. Racing at Thurles on Sunday gets underway at 12.15pm.