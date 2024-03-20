Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 20, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday local soccer fixtures & results
Killarney Celtic are U15 Boys Division 2 League champions.

They've beaten MEK in the Playoff, 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Today:

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

Ballyhar B v Milltown 5.00

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Killarney Athletic B V Inter Kenmare A 5.15

U16 Boy’s Premier

Killorglin v Mastergeeha (Dragon’s Den) 5.45

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup

Camp A v Killarney Athletic A 4.30

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-30 Classic FC v Tralee Dynamos

Venue Mounthawk Park

Greyhound Bar Cup

Round of 16

8.00 Killarney Celtic A v Killarney Athletic B

Venue Celtic Park

