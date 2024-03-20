Wednesday local soccer fixtures & results

Killarney Celtic are U15 Boys Division 2 League champions.
They've beaten MEK in the Playoff, 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Today:
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Ballyhar B v Milltown 5.00
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Killarney Athletic B V Inter Kenmare A 5.15
U16 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin v Mastergeeha (Dragon’s Den) 5.45
U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup
Camp A v Killarney Athletic A 4.30
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7-30 Classic FC v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Mounthawk Park
Greyhound Bar Cup
Round of 16
8.00 Killarney Celtic A v Killarney Athletic B
Venue Celtic Park