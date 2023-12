Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are home tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

They meet Neptune at 7.30.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney host Drogheda Wolves from 7.30.

Utility Trust St Pauls go to Oblate Dynamos in the MissQuote.ie Womens National League. Tip-off is at 3.