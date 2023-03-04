Warriors seniors and u20's in action, Lakers play back to back, St Pauls and Cougars play also

Basketball Ireland

Men's Super League Round 18

UCD Marian v Garvey's Tralee Warriors Garvey's Tralee Warriors face UCD Marian at the Belfield Sports Center today. The Warriors looking to continue their winning streak as they continue the hunt for a playoff sport. Tip off is at 7 PM.

Men's U20s National League Quarter Final

The Garvey's Tralee Warrior's u20's squad has reached the Quarter Finals of the National league. They will be facing a tough Maree side on Sunday, the 5th of March at home in the Tralee Sports Complex. Tip off is at 4.00 Pm

InsureMyVan.ie National Basketball League

Scotts Lakers suffered another narrow loss, this time to Portlaoise Panthers on a 85-83 scoreline.

The Lakers go again tonight against Ulster University in the InsureMyVan.ie National Basketball League at 7.30 PM in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League

St Pauls play Griffith College Templeogue in the MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League today Saturday at 5pm in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

National League Division 1

Killarney Cougars v Portlaoise Panthers The Killarney Cougars are at home this weekend to the Portlaoise Panthers, with tip off at 7:15 PM