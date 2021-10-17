Warriors make it two in a row

Garvey's Tralee Warriors have won on the road in round 2 of the Insuremyvan.ie Mens Super League.
They’ve beaten Moycullen84-81.
Warriors led 27-24 after the first quarter, 47-38 at half-time and 71-64 at the end of the third.
