Warriors make it two in a row

Oct 17, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrysport
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have won on the road in round 2 of the Insuremyvan.ie Mens Super League.

They’ve beaten Moycullen84-81.

Warriors led 27-24 after the first quarter, 47-38 at half-time and 71-64 at the end of the third.

