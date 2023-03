After beating Scott Stallings yesterday, Rory McIlroy takes on Denny McCarthy this evening in the Group stage of the W-G-C Matchplay in Austin.

Both Shane Lowry and Seamus Power lost their opening matches.

Lowry faces Mackenzie Hughes later while Power plays Adam Hadwin.

Tom McKibbin is 2 under par through 14 holes of his opening round at the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour, six shots behind leader Darren Fichardt.