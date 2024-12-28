Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Warriors, Cougars beaten in Waterford

Dec 28, 2024 17:56 By radiokerrynews
Victory for Warriors, Cougars beaten in Waterford
Garvey's Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian in the Basketball Ireland Mens Super League at the Tralee Sports Complex, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Garveys Tralee Warriors have won on the road this afternoon

 

They beat Templeogue of Dublin 95-68

Advertisement

 

In Mens Division One, The Killarney Cougars were beaten 88-77 away to SETU Waterford Vikings

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wexford jockey set to retire tomorrow
Advertisement
Wexford hurler Matthew O'Hanlon has announced his retirement from the intercounty game
Kerry Newcastle supporter reviews season to date
Advertisement

Recommended

Wexford jockey set to retire tomorrow
Wexford hurler Matthew O'Hanlon has announced his retirement from the intercounty game
One point defeat for Utility Trust St Pauls
Glasgow miss chance to close the gap to Leinster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus