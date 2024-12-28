Victory for Warriors, Cougars beaten in Waterford

Garveys Tralee Warriors have won on the road this afternoon
They beat Templeogue of Dublin 95-68
In Mens Division One, The Killarney Cougars were beaten 88-77 away to SETU Waterford Vikings
