Victories for Kerry sides

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 85-79 at Moycullen in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney beat SETU Carlow 89-83.

Killarney Cougars defeated Drogheda Wolves 102-99.

Top scorers

Killarney

Darius Hopkins 32

Marty Hill 30

Andrew Fitzgerald 16

Wolves

Tiago Dos Santos Pereira 33

Darren Townes 28

Adam Mulally 14

Flexachem KCYMS are at UCC Demons today in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at 1.30

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are home to SETU Carlow from 5.