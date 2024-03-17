Victories for Kerry sides

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 85-79 at Moycullen in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.
In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney beat SETU Carlow 89-83.
Killarney Cougars defeated Drogheda Wolves 102-99.
Top scorers
Killarney
Darius Hopkins 32
Marty Hill 30
Andrew Fitzgerald 16
Wolves
Tiago Dos Santos Pereira 33
Darren Townes 28
Adam Mulally 14
Flexachem KCYMS are at UCC Demons today in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.
Tip-off is at 1.30
In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are home to SETU Carlow from 5.