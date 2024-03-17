Advertisement
Sport

Victories for Kerry sides

Mar 17, 2024 09:15 By radiokerrysport
Victories for Kerry sides
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 85-79 at Moycullen in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney beat SETU Carlow 89-83.

Killarney Cougars defeated Drogheda Wolves 102-99.

Top scorers
Killarney
Darius Hopkins 32
Marty Hill 30
Andrew Fitzgerald 16

Wolves
Tiago Dos Santos Pereira 33
Darren Townes 28
Adam Mulally 14

Flexachem KCYMS are at UCC Demons today in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at 1.30

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are home to SETU Carlow from 5.

Schauffele in charge at Players Championship
