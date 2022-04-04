Viable integration of LGFA and Camogie Association central to GAA’s new Strategic Plan

The “viable integration” of the LGFA and Camogie Association is central to the GAA’s new Strategic Plan.
The document sets forth the association’s vision to 2026.
The GAA say they will have a mid-term report on the plan in 2024.
Advertisement
The “viable integration” of the LGFA and Camogie Association is central to the GAA’s new Strategic Plan.
The document sets forth the association’s vision to 2026.
The GAA say they will have a mid-term report on the plan in 2024.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus