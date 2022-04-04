Advertisement
Sport

Viable integration of LGFA and Camogie Association central to GAA’s new Strategic Plan

Apr 4, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
The “viable integration” of the LGFA and Camogie Association is central to the GAA’s new Strategic Plan.

The document sets forth the association’s vision to 2026.

The GAA say they will have a mid-term report on the plan in 2024.

