Advertisement
Sport

Verstappen quickest in the opening morning of testing

Feb 23, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Verstappen quickest in the opening morning of testing Verstappen quickest in the opening morning of testing
F1
Share this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was quickest in the opening morning of Formula One testing in Bahrain.

The world champion finished three tenths of a second clear of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus