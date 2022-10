Max Verstappen is the 2022 Formula One World Champion after winning a rain hit Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

He beat Sergio Perez into second.

Charles Leclerc dropped from that place to third, handing the Dutchman the world title, after he was penalised by the race stewards for going off the track on the final lap.

Lewis Hamilton finished 5th in a contest that saw drivers furious that a recovery vehicle was on the track before all the cars were back in the pits.