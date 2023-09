Vera Verto won the Listowel Printing Works Handicap in Day 5 of Harvest Festival today. Listen to how the feature race unfolded here:

Winners Today

1.40 Look At The Stars 9/4

2.15 Drop The Dip 9/1

2.50 Water Nymph 9/2

3.25 Simply Sideways 4/1(F)

4.00 Night Moon 5/1

4.35 Vera Verto 4/1

5.10 Charming Star 5/1

5.45 Arabian King 14/1